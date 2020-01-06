Rubicon Project Master Terms and Conditions

10.1 Assignment. Customer may not assign, subcontract, transfer, or otherwise dispose of any or all of its rights and/or obligations under the Agreement, whether by operation of law or otherwise, without the prior written consent of Rubicon Project (not to be unreasonably withheld). Customer is not required to obtain the prior written consent of Rubicon Project in the event of a Change of Control of Customer, provided that the acquirer(s) assumes Customer’s obligations hereunder after such Change of Control and provided further that the Change of Control does not involve a direct competitor of Rubicon Project, as determined by Rubicon Project in its sole reasonable discretion. Customer shall notify Rubicon Project of any Change of Control permitted by this Section 10.1 within 30 days of the consummation thereof, and for the avoidance of doubt is required to seek prior written consent from Rubicon Project for a Change of Control not permitted by this Section 10.1 (either because the acquirer does not assume Customer’s obligations hereunder or because the acquirer is a competitor of Rubicon Project). As used herein, “Change of Control” means (a) the merger or consolidation of Customer with another entity; (b) a transaction or series of related transactions in which a third party becomes the beneficial owner of 50% or more of the combined voting power of the outstanding securities of Customer; or (c) the sale of all or substantially all of the assets of Customer. Any attempted assignment by Customer in breach of this Section 10.1 shall be void. The provisions of the Agreement shall bind and inure to the benefit of the parties hereto and their respective transferees, successors and assigns.

10.2 Governing Law; Venue. The Agreement will be governed and interpreted in accordance with the laws of the State of California without reference to conflicts of laws principles. Jurisdiction and venue for all disputes hereunder shall be in Los Angeles County, California. The United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods does not apply to the Agreement.

10.3 Non-Exclusive Relationship; No Minimums. The Agreement is non-exclusive and either party may engage in similar or other relationships, agreements, or arrangements with any other party. Neither party promises any level of business or outcomes to the other.

10.4 Independent Relationship of the Parties. The relationship between Customer and Rubicon Project (and its personnel or agents) in connection with the Agreement is at all times that of an independent contractor and neither party is an employee, partner, agent, trustee or joint venturer of, for, or with the other. Except to the extent otherwise provided in the Agreement or under applicable law, neither party shall owe any fiduciary or other duties to the other.

10.5 Other Customers. To the extent that another customer of Rubicon Project incurs Losses as a result of any Customer Indemnifiable Act, Customer acknowledges and agrees that such other customer may recover such Losses from Customer directly and will be deemed a third-party beneficiary of this Section 10.5.

10.6 Interpretations. Headings and captions are for convenience only and do not affect the meaning or interpretation of the Agreement. Ambiguities, inconsistencies, or conflicts in the Agreement will not be strictly construed against either party but will be resolved by applying the most reasonable interpretation under the circumstances, giving full consideration to the parties’ intentions at the time the Agreement was entered into and common practice in the industry at that time. The term “including” or “includes” means “including/includes without limitation.” The Agreement shall not be construed against any party by reason of its drafting, preparation, or means of acceptance.

10.7 Public Relations. During the term of the Agreement, Rubicon Project may use Customer’s Marks in general promotional and informational materials and publicly describe the general nature of the parties’ relationship (without revealing Confidential Information). Except as permitted in the Agreement, neither party shall use the name of the other party in publicity, advertising, or other public materials (unless required by applicable law or regulation) without the prior written consent of the other party.

10.8 Notices. All notices under the Agreement must be made in writing. Notices to Customer may be made in the applicable user interface (“UI”) for the Service or by e-mail (to the address listed in Customer’s Account contact information), express courier, or certified mail. Notices to Rubicon Project may be made by e-mail to legal@rubiconproject.com, express courier, or certified mail. The delivery of physical notice will be effective on receipt; electronic notice will be effective as of the date of posting (for notice within the UI) or as of the sent date (for e-mail notice).

10.9 Advice of Counsel. EACH PARTY ACKNOWLEDGES THAT IT HAS HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO SEEK THE ADVICE OF INDEPENDENT LEGAL COUNSEL AND HAS READ AND UNDERSTOOD ALL OF THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF THE AGREEMENT.

10.10 Modifications. Rubicon Project will provide Customer with written notice via email or the applicable Service UI of any material changes to the Agreement applicable to Customer (“Modifications”). If Customer determines in its reasonable discretion that a Modification will have a material, adverse effect on Customer, then for a period of ten (10) business days after the date of notice by Rubicon Project (the “Termination Window”), Customer may, as its sole and exclusive remedy for any Modification, terminate the Agreement upon written notice to Rubicon Project. By continuing to access or use the RP Materials after such Termination Window, Customer agrees to be bound by such Modification.

10.11 Force Majeure. Except for any payment obligations, neither party nor its Affiliates will be liable for any delay or failure to perform hereunder due to circumstances beyond such party’s reasonable control including acts of God, acts of government, flood, fire, earthquakes, civil unrest, acts of terror, strikes or other labor problems (not involving such party’s employees), or disruptions involving power or infrastructure systems not within such party’s possession or reasonable control (each a “Force Majeure Event”).

10.12 Export Compliance. Customer agrees to comply with the export laws and regulations of the United States and with applicable trade controls of other countries (and that in cases of conflict or inconsistency among applicable export and import laws and regulations, U.S. law shall govern). Customer shall not use the RP Materials to conduct, promote or facilitate business or target end users in countries subject to U.S. embargo or trade sanctions.

10.13 Anti-Corruption. Customer agrees (a) to comply with all applicable anti-corruption laws including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and UK Bribery Act 2010, in relation to the Agreement; and (b) that it will not offer to pay or pay anything of value to anyone, including foreign governmental officials or related persons or entities on Rubicon Project’s behalf.

10.14 General. The Agreement constitutes the entire agreement between the parties with respect to the subject matter hereof, and supersedes all prior agreements, understandings and communications, oral or written, between the parties related to such subject matter and will govern the relationship between the parties for all purposes related to that subject matter, including matters arising under prior agreements between the parties. Subject to Section 9.1(d) in case of any dispute between the parties, the prevailing party shall be entitled to recover its attorneys’ and other fees and costs from the non-prevailing party, provided that the court or arbitrator may eliminate or reduce such recovery on grounds that it is unreasonable or disproportionate to the harm suffered or recovery achieved. In the event of any conflict or inconsistency between provisions or components of the Agreement, each as may be amended, the order of precedence shall be: (1) the Schedule for the applicable Service, (2) the Order Form, and (3) the Master Terms. Customer may not amend or modify the Agreement without Rubicon Project’s prior written consent. No failure of either party to enforce any of its rights under the Agreement will act as a waiver of such rights. Any provision of the Agreement that is held by a court of competent jurisdiction to be unenforceable shall be modified to the minimum extent necessary to make such provision enforceable and to best preserve the parties’ intent, provided that if such modification would materially alter the effect of the provision then the provision shall be considered void, and the remaining provisions of the Agreement shall be enforceable in accordance with their terms. Except as otherwise expressly set forth in Section 10.5, the Agreement does not create any right or cause of action for any third party. The Agreement may be signed in counterparts, each of which shall be deemed an original and together will constitute the Agreement. Any reference in the Agreement to any statute or statutory provision is a reference to that statute or statutory provision as amended and in force from time to time and to all orders, regulations, instruments or other subordinate legislation made under the relevant statute.